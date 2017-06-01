Portion of I-10 reopened after mid-day shooting

The NOPD investigates a shooting on I-10 that sent one person to the hospital (Source: Bernel Davis)

A section of Interstate 10 has reopened after someone was shot before noon.

Interstate 10 from I-510 W to Bullard Avenue had been shut down for over an hour.

A male with a gunshot wound arrived at New Orleans East Hospital.

Police have not given the condition of the victim.

More details will be provided as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.