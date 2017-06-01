Police: Houma man accused of tying up woman, raping her

A man allegedly tied up a woman and raped her until she could escape after a horrifying night in an abandoned Houma house.

Police responded to the 200 block of Hialeah Ave. to investigate a sexual assault involving a 59-year-old woman.

Larry Naquin, 27, was picked up Wednesday and booked with second-degree rape, aggravated burglary and false imprisonment.

Authorities said the suspect took the female to a room at an abandoned house on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. He allegedly tried to have sex with her, but she refused.

During the encounter, Naquin became physical, hit the woman and grabbed her around the throat, police said.

At some point, Naquin restrained the woman to a fixture within the home. Throughout the night, he allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted the female, while she was restrained and refused to release her. The victim informed authorities she was able to free herself from the restraints the next day, police said.

Police later located Naquin at the residence and took him into custody.

