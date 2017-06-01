St. John Parish summer food program for students begins June 5

The Summer Food Service Program for St. John Parish school students begins serving free daily meals next week.

The free nutritious meals begin June 5 and end on July 13 at East and West Bank schools in St. John Parish.

Breakfast will be served Monday-Thursdays, 7:30 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. at the following locations:



* LaPlace Elementary School - 393 Greenwood Dr., LaPlace



* East St. John High School - 100 Airline Hwy, Reserve



Lunch will be served Monday-Thursdays, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the following locations:



* West St. John Elementary School - 2555 Hwy 18, Edgard



* LaPlace Elementary School - 393 Greenwood Dr., LaPlace



* East St. John High School - 100 Airline Hwy, Reserve

* Garyville/Mt. Airy Math & Science Magnet School - 240 Hwy 54, Mt. Airy

The Summer Food Service Program is run through the state. It was designed to provide children of needy families with nutritious meals during the summer when school is out.

