David: More rain coming

Rain chances will stay with us right into early next week. There will be periods of dry weather and other times will be downright stormy with locally heavy rain.

Tomorrow, deeper tropical moisture is expected across the area, and heavy rain will be possible into Saturday. Localized flooding issues are probable with at least a few of these storms.

There may be a slight decrease in storm coverage on Sunday and Monday but some rain is still expected.

A cold front will approach the area on Tuesday and could bring even more rain and storms. Forecast models are in disagreement about the timing of the front's passing, but it is possible that drier air will finally build into the region beginning Wednesday and last for the rest of next week.

