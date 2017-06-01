David: More rain coming

Rain chances will stay with us right into early next week.more>>
A section of Interstate 10 is shut down as the New Orleans Police Department investigates a shooting.more>>
The Summer Food Service Program for St. John Parish school students begins serving free daily meals next week.more>>
A man allegedly tied up a woman and raped her until she could escape after a horrifying night in an abandoned Houma house.more>>
Jefferson Parish sheriff’s investigators say that a shooting in Marrero was the result of an online gun sale and attempted armed robbery.more>>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.more>>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.more>>
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.more>>
A resort in the Philippines is apparently under attack.more>>
Just when you thought you had seen everything people could drive off without - meet Jody Nash.more>>
Some homeowners in Madison County say their mail carrier fed meatballs with nails in them to their dog.more>>
According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office, Police Chief Craig Greenlee allegedly broke into the home of one of his employees in the 500 block of Brock Road in Pageland.more>>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.more>>
A massive fire destroyed portions of Oakdale Elementary School late Wednesday afternoon.more>>
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.more>>
