2017 Hurricane Season arrives amid concerns

Today is the first day of hurricane season and state and local leaders are urging everyone to be prepared.

While they say the flood protection system is good there are no guarantees.

Many are worried about proposed cuts in Washington.

With hurricane experts predicting up to four named storms this year local leaders say leave nothing to chance.

"We are coordinating, we are prepared, but every family needs to be prepared as well," said Governor John Bel Edwards.

The hurricane season starts today and everyone is urged to have an evacuation plan in place and to stock up on emergency supplies like batteries water and canned goods.

"The message for everybody is you have to have a game plan," said Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

Storm surge remains the big concern in spite of the region's $14.6 billion levee system.

"Three-fourths of the fatalities in a tropical storm is water. The number one cause of fatalities other than water is a heart attack from stress," said Ken Graham with the National Weather Service.

The hurricane protection system at Seabrook is stout. It's designed to protect the city from most storms, but the water in the lake can come in from different directions and heights and there are no guarantees.

"Only one storm matters and sometimes a small storm can hurt us worse than a larger one," said Landrieu.

The St. Bernard levee system is one of the largest in the region and has had funding issues, but the parish president says not to worry.

"We are 100% ready for this hurricane season, and we look forward to working with our partners to make sure everything is sealed up," said St Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis.

McInnis is now working on a cooperative agreement with the Southeast Louisiana flood authority to help cover St. Bernard flood protection and drainage costs, but other parishes worry.

"I will say this, you can't have something for nothing. All this is expensive," said Landrieu.

And over in St John Parish there's concern about cuts in army corps funding affecting a long promised levee.

"Very disappointed but we're not giving up. It's just a proposed budget," said St. John Parish President Natalie Robottom.

If you have mobility issues the city says that you should register with them in advance so that they can evacuate you if a storm approaches. But they say they can only do so much. It's up to the individual to fully plan for any storm.

The National Weather Service has a new system where it will send out storm surge alerts to your cell phone if warranted.

There are a number of websites to help you prepare for a storm.

