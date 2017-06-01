WATCH LIVE: FBI gives an update on investigation into murder of armored truck driver

WATCH LIVE: FBI gives an update on investigation into murder of - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The FBI New Orleans Division will be holding a press conference at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the details of the investigation into the robbery and shooting death of a Loomis armored truck driver in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon. New Orleans Police Chief Michael Harrison, Crimstoppers President Darlene Cusanza and representatives from Loomis Armored Car Company are also expected to speak. 

