WATCH LIVE: FBI gives an update on investigation into murder of armored truck driver

No Sean Payton at OTA #6. He and other staff members attended the funeral of Cortez Kennedy. In his absence, it looked like assistant head coach Dan Campbell ran things.more>>
No Sean Payton at OTA #6. He and other staff members attended the funeral of Cortez Kennedy. In his absence, it looked like assistant head coach Dan Campbell ran things.more>>
Police release a composite image of a suspect who tried to pull a woman into his car on Dwyer Road April 23. Investigators say the woman was walking near Dwyer and Flake Avenue when a white four-door Pontiac sedan drove past and then circled back to meet her. The victim says the man got out of the car, grabbed her and told her she was going with him.more>>
Police release a composite image of a suspect who tried to pull a woman into his car on Dwyer Road April 23. Investigators say the woman was walking near Dwyer and Flake Avenue when a white four-door Pontiac sedan drove past and then circled back to meet her. The victim says the man got out of the car, grabbed her and told her she was going with him.more>>
The FBI New Orleans Division will be holding a press conference at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the details of the investigation into the robbery and shooting death of a Loomis armored truck driver in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon.more>>
The FBI New Orleans Division will be holding a press conference at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the details of the investigation into the robbery and shooting death of a Loomis armored truck driver in Mid-City Wednesday afternoon.more>>
Today is the first day of hurricane season and state and local leaders are urging everyone to be prepared. While they say the flood protection system is good there are no guarantees.more>>
Today is the first day of hurricane season and state and local leaders are urging everyone to be prepared. While they say the flood protection system is good there are no guarantees.more>>
Some firefighters in St. Tammany Parish are being hailed as angels by a man who was critically injured in a motorcycle accident.more>>
Some firefighters in St. Tammany Parish are being hailed as angels by a man who was critically injured in a motorcycle accident.more>>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.more>>
A cellphone recording shows scenes from the deadly shootout between bounty hunters and a fugitive inside the Nissan dealership in Greenville, TX.more>>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.more>>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.more>>
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.more>>
President Trump exits the global pact - fulfilling one of his principal campaign pledges - though top aides were divided.more>>
Police are not sure of the identity of a man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino, causing panic at a luxury resort.more>>
Police are not sure of the identity of a man who shot a gun and set fire to a table in a casino, causing panic at a luxury resort.more>>
The Anderson County coroner said an Anderson County sheriff's deputy died after an incident on Lake Hartwell Thursday morning.more>>
The Anderson County coroner said an Anderson County sheriff's deputy died after an incident on Lake Hartwell Thursday morning.more>>
The city of Osceola has a strong warning to certain dog owners: it will enforce its pit bull ban.more>>
The city of Osceola has a strong warning to certain dog owners: it will enforce its pit bull ban.more>>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.more>>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.more>>
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.more>>
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.more>>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.more>>
It’s illegal in Texas for a child younger than five to be a passenger on a motorcycle.more>>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.more>>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.more>>