After Further Review: Ginn goes deep, Williams shines and other observations from Saints OTA #6

No Sean Payton at OTA #6. He and other staff members attended the funeral of Cortez Kennedy. In his absence, it looked like assistant head coach Dan Campbell ran things.

Ginn’s still got it

Tedd Ginn, Jr. had himself a day. Drew Brees and Ginn connected on two nine-routes down the sideline. Ginn blew right past P.J. Williams both times. He also made a nice catch on a deep-out but dropped one on a crossing route. Bottom line, Ginn can still go.

Marcus Williams shines

Rookie Marcus Williams flashed the ball-hawking ability that made him the Saints’ second round pick. Williams had three different pass break-ups. All of them came while he was playing the single-high meaning he had the entire field to cover.

With Vonn Bell not participating, Williams spent the entire day with the first team.

Personnel Packages

For the second straight week, Josh LeRibeus worked with the first team at center with Max Unger out.

The Saints are clearly rotating their linebackers. This week, it was Craig Robertson and Stephone Anthony’s turn to run with the first team.

When the Saints went three cornerbacks or ‘light nickel’ P.J. Williams played inside with Delvin Breaux and first round pick Marshon Lattimore on the outside.

Notable Absences

Mark Ingram

Nick Fairley (not in attendance)

Willie Snead

Josh Hill (not in attendance)

John Kuhn

Max Unger (not in attendance)

Vonn Bell

Other Observations

Alvin Kamara flashed his ability out of the backfield when Brees connected with him on a wheel route down the left sideline. The play demonstrated Kamara’s versatility. The ball traveled at least thirty yards in the air before he caught it. Not all backs can make that catch. Then again, not all quarterbacks can drop it in the window perfectly the way Brees did.

I credited defensive end Alex Okafor with two sacks at Thursday’s practice.

Terron Armstead and Manti Te’o both participated in a few team drills Thursday

