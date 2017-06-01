Police release sketch of attempted kidnapping suspect

The New Orleans Police Department released a composite image of a suspect who tried to pull a woman into his car on Dwyer Road April 23.

Investigators say the woman was walking near Dwyer Rd. and Flake Avenue when a white four-door Pontiac sedan drove past and then circled back to meet her.

The victim says the man got out of the car, grabbed her and told her she was going with him.

The victim managed to fight off her attacker and run to a safe location.

She described the suspect as being in his late 40's, with a stocky build. The composite image is based on that victim's description.

Anyone with information that might help identify the man is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070 or call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.