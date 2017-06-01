Chalmette man arrested in carjacking of pizza delivery driver

St. Bernard Parish deputies arrested a Chalmette man and a juvenile in connection with the carjacking of a pizza deliveryman.

According to authorities, it happened May 30.

Police say Tremaine Moses, 20, admitted to holding the driver at gunpoint and demanding that he get out of the car. He was arrested Thursday.

A 16-year-old, who was with Moses at the time time, was booked and is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center.

Deputies say the victim wasn't hurt and his car was later found in the Lower Ninth Ward.

