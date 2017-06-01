New social media campaign to address blight, drainage and parks in city

A New Orleans City Council member is turning to social media to fix blight, clean up parks and improve drainage. And, she hopes you will too.

You don't have to go far in the city to spot blight or drainage problems. And Councilmember-At-Large Stacy Head says there's plenty of glaring examples of that kind of dysfunction that have been reported to the city but have yet to be fixed.

"We need the citizens to remind us where we've not done a great job, where have we made mistakes, where have we dropped the ball," said Head.

But, Head has created a new social media campaign that she hopes will get basic city services, like proper drainage, crime free parks, and clean neighborhoods prioritized.

"Where have we put in our one-stop app, that you can look online, where have we noted as a city that a property is compliant when the next door neighbor knows it's not compliant, what property should we really push to get demolished because there's an imminent danger of collapse," said Head.

She's calling attention to examples on Twitter with the hashtag #Back2BasicsNOLA. And, she wants you to do the same.

"I truly believe that the best economic development tool you can possibly have is to have a well-run city and a safe city," said Head.

New Orleanians we talked to like the idea.

"I think it would help if we cleaned up the city a little bit. I know that also takes money but you got to realize where the money is going and what the best place for the money to go is and you know tourism is a big thing that we rely on and if we have a nasty dirty city who wants to come see it," said Nicole Tumbagahan.

"It's much easier for me to just use my phone and tweet it out, just to try to get in touch that way," said Jneal Woods.

Head's first three targets of the new social media campaign are broken or clogged catch basins, unsafe parks, and blight. If you've reported problems like this to the city and have yet to see a resolution she wants you to tweet about it.

"The power of social media can be harnessed by the citizenry of New Orleans to focus us as elected leaders on what people care about, now, I focused on three areas because I believe in doing a few things well and then moving on to the next," said Head.

Head ask that you include the hashtag #Back2BasicsNola in your tweet as well as the dates you reported the issue and a reference number if you have one. If you're not on Twitter, you can include that information in an email to shead@nola.gov with the subject line Back2Basics.

Copyright WVUE 2017.All rights reserved.