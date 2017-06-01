$50,000 reward offered in armored truck employee murder

A New Orleans City Council member is turning to social media to fix blight, clean up parks and improve drainage. And, she hopes you will too.more>>
A New Orleans City Council member is turning to social media to fix blight, clean up parks and improve drainage. And, she hopes you will too.more>>
Investigators hope on a $50,000 reward will help solve Wednesday's murder of a Loomis armored vehicle employee in New Orleans.more>>
Investigators hope on a $50,000 reward will help solve Wednesday's murder of a Loomis armored vehicle employee in New Orleans.more>>
The Saints were without head coach Sean Payton for the final practice of their second week of Organized Team Activities as he attended funeral services for long time friend Cortez Kennedy. But back in New Orleans, his team marched on.more>>
The Saints were without head coach Sean Payton for the final practice of their second week of Organized Team Activities as he attended funeral services for long time friend Cortez Kennedy. But back in New Orleans, his team marched on.more>>
St. Bernard Parish deputies arrested a Chalmette man and a juvenile in connection with the carjacking of a pizza deliveryman.more>>
St. Bernard Parish deputies arrested a Chalmette man and a juvenile in connection with the carjacking of a pizza deliveryman.more>>
As state senators begin scrutinizing a $29 billion dollar state operating budget approved by the House of Representatives which Governor John Bel Edwards is adamantly opposed to, the governor talks about the frustration of needing special sessions to deal with the state’s still unsolved budget crisis.more>>
As state senators begin scrutinizing a $29 billion dollar state operating budget approved by the House of Representatives which Governor John Bel Edwards is adamantly opposed to, the governor talks about the frustration of needing special sessions to deal with the state’s still unsolved budget crisis.more>>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.more>>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.more>>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.more>>
A Bossier City woman alleges two men were following her from aisle to aisle in a Walmart store and left without buying anything. Now her Facebook post about the encounter is making the rounds on social media.more>>
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.more>>
Judge Richard "Chip" Moore increased the bond to $307,500 for the man who was arrested after he allegedly struck and killed a 12-year-old boy during a police chase.more>>
Warrants state that a nurse employed at Mary Black Hospital was arrested on multiple drug charges.more>>
Warrants state that a nurse employed at Mary Black Hospital was arrested on multiple drug charges.more>>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.more>>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.more>>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.more>>
A 10-year-old boy and his father are dead after a murder-suicide in Jefferson Davis County Wednesday.more>>