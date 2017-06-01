$50,000 reward offered in armored truck employee murder

Investigators believe that a $50,000 reward might help solve Wednesday's murder of a Loomis armored vehicle employee in New Orleans.

The FBI said there was a shootout between the employees and two gunmen at the Campus Federal Credit Union on South Galvez near Tulane Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

During the shootout, one of the employees was shot and died at the hospital.

"We will not stop until we have gotten the people who are responsible for this heinous act," New Orleans FBI Special Agent in Charge Jeff Sallet said. "For the person, if you're out there, you will not have a lot of friends with a $50,000 reward on your head."

Loomis donated $25,000 to the effort, along with the FBI's $20,000 and Crimestoppers' $5,000.

Investigators have revealed little information about the murder.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Sallet would not say if cash was stolen during the murder, but he did say money was the gunmen's goal.

"The senseless violence in this city is absolutely unacceptable and someone's greed led to the death of another human being," Sallet said.

"It was a brazen attack on actually three individuals that were armed," New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said. "We're going to be very aggressive and find the perpetrators who did that but again we rely on the public to give us a lot of help."

Wednesday's killing adds to the list of unsolved cases involving armored trucks in New Orleans.

In December of 2013, three gunmen shot and killed 45-year-old Hector Trochez as he unloaded money from a Loomis truck in a bank parking lot at Carrollton and Claiborne. The shooters got away with cash.

Seven months later, a Dunbar armored vehicle made a stop at an office in the Tulane University Square when a robber forced his way into the truck. The robber made the employee drive a few blocks before he took a bag of cash and took off running.

The FBI did not say if it believes any of the robberies are related.

"We will continue to work to hold those folks accountable," Sallet said. "It is something that is active and ongoing."

There are cameras surrounding the credit union's ATM drive through where Wednesday's killing took place.

Investigators have not said if they plan to release video to the public.

The FBI is asking anyone with information to call its field office at (504) 816-3000 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.