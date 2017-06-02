Shelby: Weather could be downright stormy

Rain chances will stick with us today through early next week. There will be periods of dry weather and other times will be downright stormy with locally heavy rain.

Deeper, more tropical moisture is expected to move into the area today and tomorrow increasing the chance for very heavy downpours. Localized flooding issues are probable with at least a few of these storms.

There may be a slight decrease in storm coverage on Sunday and Monday but some rain is still expected.

A cold front will approach the area on Tuesday and could bring even more rain and storms. At this time, it appears the front will push past the area by early Wednesday morning, so drier conditions will start to take hold. Expect more sunshine and a return to more seasonable temperatures in the upper 80s.

