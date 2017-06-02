Dead armored truck employee identified

The man killed in a brazen robbery of an armed vehicle has been identified as Jame McBride. New Orleans police responded to the scene, Tuesday afternoon, at a bank in the 400 block of South Galvez Street.

Police say that the victim was found lying in the parking lot, shot multiple times.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

New Orleans Police Chief Michael Harrison said he did not say if the workers returned fire nor would he disclose if money was stolen from the vehicle.

