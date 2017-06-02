Driver accused in fatal Causeway crash pleads not guilty

The woman accused of killing a man in a suspected drunk driving crash on the Causeway Bridge entered a not guilty plea Friday.more>>
Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon say "bro-biking" is the best way to get around.more>>
The man killed in a brazen robbery of an armed vehicle has been identified as Jame McBride. New Orleans police responded to the scene, Tuesday afternoon, at a bank in the 400 block of South Galvez Street.more>>
Rain chances will stick with us today through early next week.more>>
A New Orleans City Council member is turning to social media to fix blight, clean up parks and improve drainage. And, she hopes you will too.more>>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.more>>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.more>>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.more>>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.more>>
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.more>>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.more>>
Jessica Price was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but she is only required to serve five years of probation unless she gets into trouble again, in which case she will be subject to the 10-year prison term.more>>
The state prison in Brownfield is closing its doors after losing funding in the state budget. Brownfield's city manager says they will lose about $250,000 because of the closure of TDCJ's West Texas Intermediate Sanction Facility.more>>
Police continue to investigate a Thursday night homicide in southwest Huntsville.more>>
