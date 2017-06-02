Driver accused in fatal Causeway crash pleads not guilty

The woman accused of killing a man in a suspected drunk driving crash on the Causeway Bridge entered a not guilty plea Friday.

Olivia Matte is accused of killing James Blackmon in March while driving with a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.

This is Matte's third DWI offense. She was out on bond on her second drunk driving arrest when the fatal crash happened.

In court Friday, Blackmon's family says Matte appeared without remorse, but they say they're confident she'll be brought to justice.

"It brings back some memories of his passing. We have no ill will to her or any kind of revenge type of attitude. We ultimately just want justice to be served. We want the legal system to do what it does in there. We have confidence," said Blackmon's nephew Jevaughn Osgood.

Matte is due back in court June 29.

