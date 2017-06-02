Source: Marshon Lattimore signs fully guaranteed contract with Saints

Saints first round pick Marshon Lattimore signed a fully guaranteed contract with the club, a source told FOX 8 Sports. Lattimore's deal is four years with a team option for a fifth. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. In the NFL, most contracts are not fully guaranteed.

The Saints took Lattimore with 11th overall pick in the 2017 draft. The team has signed six of their seven draft selections. Ryan Ramczyk is the only draft pick left unsigned.

