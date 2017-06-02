Friend: Armored truck driver overcame brain tumor prior to his death

A friend of the Loomis armored truck employee who was shot in killed Wednesday in New Orleans said James McBride, 33, overcame a brain tumor before his death.more>>
A friend of the Loomis armored truck employee who was shot in killed Wednesday in New Orleans said James McBride, 33, overcame a brain tumor before his death.more>>
The woman accused of killing a man in a suspected drunk driving crash on the Causeway Bridge entered a not guilty plea Friday.more>>
The woman accused of killing a man in a suspected drunk driving crash on the Causeway Bridge entered a not guilty plea Friday.more>>
Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon say "bro-biking" is the best way to get around.more>>
Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon say "bro-biking" is the best way to get around.more>>
The man killed in a brazen robbery of an armed vehicle has been identified as Jame McBride. New Orleans police responded to the scene, Tuesday afternoon, at a bank in the 400 block of South Galvez Street.more>>
The man killed in a brazen robbery of an armed vehicle has been identified as Jame McBride. New Orleans police responded to the scene, Tuesday afternoon, at a bank in the 400 block of South Galvez Street.more>>
Hurry home early, hurry on home.more>>
Hurry home early, hurry on home.more>>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.more>>
According to the victim's daughter, Linda, the family pet couldn't be stopped during a five-minute attack.more>>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.more>>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.more>>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.more>>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.more>>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.more>>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened. Police believe the two know each other.more>>
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.more>>
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.more>>
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says one person is dead and another is missing after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.more>>
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirm Marine Patrol says one person is dead and another is missing after two vessels collided on Bankhead Lake Thursday evening.more>>
Rocco was returned to his owner after being rescued.more>>
Rocco was returned to his owner after being rescued.more>>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.more>>
Emergency officials are working the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Petal.more>>