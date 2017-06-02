LSU commits five errors, still crushes Texas Southern

Zach Watson collected two homers, with four RBI in the Tigers win. (Photo by Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

It wasn't pretty in Baton Rouge, but LSU still got the desired outcome, a win over Texas Southern. The Purple and Gold committed five errors in the contest, but sill blew out TSU 15-7.

Zach Watson homered twice, including teaming up with Michael Papierski for back-to-back shots in the seventh inning. The two home runs by Watson, a freshman, gave him four RBI in the regional opener. Papierski also amassed four RBI in the 12-hit day for the entire LSU lineup.

The Tigers will next play the winner of SLU-Rice at 7 p.m. Saturday night at Alex Box Stadium.

