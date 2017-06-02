Summer curfew hours begins in New Orleans

Now that school is out, the New Orleans Police Department reminds parents and legal guardians that summer curfew hours are in effect for minors.

Juvenile curfew laws prohibit people 16 and under from being in public without an adult during certain hours.

The summer curfew hours are:

Sunday – Thursday 9:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.



Friday – Saturday 11:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.



Eighth District (French Quarter area):

Seven days a week 8:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. (only)

The summer curfew hours remain in effect until the first week of August, when school resumes.

The NOPD released frequently asked questions about the summer curfew hours.

Are summer curfew hours for kids 16 and under?

Curfew hours apply to juveniles 16 and under. Any juvenile under the age of 10 found out after curfew hours will be placed in protective custody.



During these hours, are teens allowed to drive?

No, teens are not allowed to drive unless they are with a parent or legal guardian.



If children/teens are present with their parents, does the curfew still apply to them?

If a juvenile is in the custody of their parents or legal guardian, the curfew does not apply. However, they must remain in their custody at all times.



Are there any penalties for kids and/or legal guardians for staying out past these hours?

Penalties will apply to the parents or legal guardian after a juvenile is picked up for curfew violations three (3) times in a calendar year. At which time, a summons to juvenile court is issued.

