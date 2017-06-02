New Orleans Sailor killed in WWII to be buried in June

Phm3C Howard P. Brisbane of New Orleans killed in WWII in 1943 (Source: DPAA)

A New Orleans sailor who died in the South Pacific during World War II is coming home to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Navy Pharmacist's Mate 3rd Class Howard P. Brisbane was 21 years old when he was killed in fierce fighting against the Japanese in the Gilbert Islands in 1943.

He was with the 2nd Marine Division when it landed against Japanese resistance on the island of Betio and was killed on the first day of the battle, November 20, 1943.

1,000 Marines and Sailors died and more that 2,000 were wounded in the fight that ultimately secured the island in a strategic victory for the Pacific fleet.

Brisbane was among the U.S. service members buried in a number of battlefield cemeteries on the island.

After the war, the army was unable to locate his remains.

But in 2015, a non-governmental organization called History Flight, Inc., discovered a burial sites on Betio Island and recovered the remains a a number of service members who fought in the 1943 battle.

Scientists with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency used DNA and dental records to identify Brisbane's remains.

Brisbane will be buried June 9 at Arlington National Cemetery.

