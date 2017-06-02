David: Locally heavy rain possible into early week

Another round of storms is likely during the day on Saturday with some locally heavy rains. There are indications that Sunday may be a bit drier before it turns extra stormy early next week.

Low pressure will move out of Texas on Monday and it will be combined with a cold front dropping into the region from the North. That means additional heavy downpours and maybe some localized flooding early next week.

A cold front will approach the area on Wednesday. At this time, it appears the front will push past the area by early Wednesday morning, so drier conditions will start to take hold. Expect more sunshine and a return to more seasonable temperatures in the upper 80s. The humidity will also be fairly low for June by late week.

