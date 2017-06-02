Lead singer of popular New Orleans band one of city's latest crime victims

There have been 22 armed robberies, carjackings or attempted armed robberies in New Orleans in just the last week.

One of the city's latest crime victims is the lead singer and trumpet player for the popular New Orleans band, Flow Tribe.

"I just hope that they see justice and I hope they can be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law because no one deserves to be terrorized like that and that's really what it was, frightening," said Flow Tribe member, K.C. O'Rorke.

O'Rorke and his girlfriend were on their way to get ice cream when they were held up at gunpoint Thursday night in the 4200 block of Walmsley Avenue.

"As I went to unlock my car, I guess a group of older teenagers, 16, 17, just rolled up on us, came through the driver's side door, jumped in my car then pulled guns on us, basically, hit the floor and gave them anything they wanted, the keys, our wallets and everything," said O'Rorke.

The suspects took off with O'Rorke's Jeep Compass and inside, his livelihood.

"Luckily, a neighbor started banging on the window and I think that kind of scared them so, they only took my car keys and my car but, my instruments, my trumpets were in the back of the car so, they took all of that and I'm a trumpet player so, tools of my trade," said O'Rorke.

There's been an outpouring of support for O'Rorke. A GoFundMe account was set up to help replace the musician's stolen instruments.

"Just the outpouring of sympathy and compassion from everybody has been great, I did a Facebook post last night after it happened, just kind of to let people in the area know this happened and just wanted to get the news out there and everyone's feedback has been fantastic. It was a scary thing but I do get a lot of hope from the New Orleans community being like we got your back," said O'Rorke.

O'Rorke says it can happen to anyone and he wants others to be aware of their surroundings.

"New Orleans is such a great community. Being in Flow Tribe it's so nice to be able to give back to the music and the culture you know. It's a great place but, we all need to fight for it and hopefully people can just be vigilant and you know try to stop these things before they happen but, it's a real problem," said O'Rorke.

As for the other armed robberies this week, police say they're working relentlessly to address them.

The NOPD also says armed robberies were down by 14% at the end of May.

Click here https://www.gofundme.com/replace-flow-tribes-instruments for more information on how you can help O'Rorke replace his stolen instruments.

