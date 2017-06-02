Pontchartrain Beach has 'no immediate plans to open'

There is a delay in reopening Pontchartrain Beach as the group in charge of the project is going back to the drawing board.

"We are really excited about this project, but there are no immediate plans to open Pontchartrain Beach at this time," Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation Executive Director Kristi Trail said. "I think that it's just the awareness of how complex of a project it is and making sure that we have solid plans before we open the beach."

Since tons of sand were brought to the beach location last year, little has been done to the site.

The once popular spot along the lakefront near the University of New Orleans was scheduled to open up this summer, but Trail, who started in November and has a background in engineering, said the concept of bringing the beach back was there but there were no plans of how exactly to do it.

"We're working on our overall vision, things that we would like to see at the beach, in terms of forms of recreation, accessibility and of course we've got to work on our fund-raising campaign and strategy to make sure we can open it to the public," Trail said. "We are not sure yet [of the cost]. Those are part of the plans that we need to put together."

Along with the planning, the foundation still has to go through some hurdles with the state levee board to get reopen the beach.

The water is tested at the beach location and is up to standards, according to Trail.

"Despite the delay in Pontchartrain Beach’s return, there are clear signs that the Lakefront is ripe with development,” said Council member Jared Brossett. “The City Council has recently approved final plans for the rebirth of the Lake Terrace Shopping Center with a medical office and pharmacy. Furthermore, the City Planning Commission is currently considering a docket pertaining to future development of Shelter #1 and #2 along Lakeshore Drive. In the eastern portion of District D, Royal Brewery has just opened the doors to their new facility and taproom on Townsend Place."

