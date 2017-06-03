Five shot, two dead in Mid-City shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that killed two people and left others injured.

According to police, it happened near an event in the 3700 block of Tulane Avenue. Initial reports say five victims were shot, and two of them died at the scene.

Officials say one person was injured in the 600 block of Telemachus Street. Another victim was found inside a vehicle at Banks and Telemachus Streets.

Some victims were transported to area hospitals by EMS and some by private conveyance. Those victims' condition is unknown at this time.

Police are investigating another shooting at N. Miro St and AP Tureaud Avenue after a victim arrived at a hospital. It is unknown if this shooting is connected to the incident on Tulane.

No further information is immediately available.

FOX 8 will continue to update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.