Nicondra: Rain continues through the weekend

Everyone didn't get in on the rain Saturday, but for those that did it was tremendous. St. John and St. Charles Parish saw the worst of the afternoon with our weather watcher in Norco reporting four inches during a 45 minute period. Pictures from Norco and LaPlace showed street flooding that lasted into the late afternoon. As temperatures go down through the overnight rain coverage will back off a bit. It looks like Sunday may be a bit drier with more isolated coverage before it turns extra stormy for the beginning of the week.

A low pressure system moves out of Texas on Monday combined with a cold front that will drop into the region from the North. That means additional heavy downpours and maybe some localized flooding once again as we start the week.

The cold front approaches Wednesday. Currently it appears the front will make it all the way past the area by early Wednesday morning, so drier conditions will start to take hold. Expect more sunshine and a return to more seasonable temperatures in the upper 80's. The humidity will also be fairly low for June by late week.

For updates on-the-go and all day long, download the FOX 8 Weather App or call our Delta World Tire Weather Phone at 504-500-2888.

-Nicondra Norwood

