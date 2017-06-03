Report: Saints Nick Fairley has heart condition, career in jeopa - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Report: Saints Nick Fairley has heart condition, career in jeopardy

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Source: David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune Source: David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley has a heart condition that could jeopardize his career, Jennifer Hale of FOX Sports reported.

Fairley has not attended OTA's. He signed four-year contract with the Saints this offseason.

He is coming off a good year in 2016.

