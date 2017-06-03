Mid City double murder, triple shooting shakes residents, police

Police were in the process of breaking up a large crowd moments before a shooting left two people dead and three others injured in Mid City.more>>
Police were in the process of breaking up a large crowd moments before a shooting left two people dead and three others injured in Mid City.more>>
Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley has a heart condition that could jeopardize his career, Jennifer Hale of FOX Sports reported.more>>
Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley has a heart condition that could jeopardize his career, Jennifer Hale of FOX Sports reported.more>>
Everyone didn't get in on the rain Saturday, but for those that did it was tremendous.more>>
Everyone didn't get in on the rain Saturday, but for those that did it was tremendous.more>>
It wasn't pretty in Baton Rouge, but LSU still got the desired outcome, a win over Texas Southern.more>>
It wasn't pretty in Baton Rouge, but LSU still got the desired outcome, a win over Texas Southern.more>>
There have been 22 armed robberies, carjackings or attempted armed robberies in New Orleans in just the last week. One of the city's latest crime victims is the lead singer and trumpet player for the popular New Orleans band, Flow Tribe.more>>
There have been 22 armed robberies, carjackings or attempted armed robberies in New Orleans in just the last week. One of the city's latest crime victims is the lead singer and trumpet player for the popular New Orleans band, Flow Tribe.more>>
Police say two terror incidents involved a vehicle colliding with pedestrians on London Bridge and a stabbing at a nearby area of bars and restaurants.more>>
Police say two terror incidents involved a vehicle colliding with pedestrians on London Bridge and a stabbing at a nearby area of bars and restaurants.more>>
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the waymore>>
Photo evidence: This dad was there for his little girl every step of the waymore>>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.more>>
A man accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend in Arlington, according to Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.more>>
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.more>>
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.more>>