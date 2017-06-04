4 people injured in New Orleans East shooting

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a quadruple shooting in New Orleans East Saturday night.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. in the 6600 block of Foch Road.

According to investigators, the victims told police that they were walking from a party when they heard gunshots. They began to run but all four of the men were shot.

Two of the victims were taken to a local hospital by EMS. The other two victims were transported to the hospital by private conveyance.

The conditions of the victims are currently unknown.

