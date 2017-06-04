Pedestrian struck and killed on LA 1 in Lafourche Parish

Louisiana State Police says a pedestrian was struck and killed in Lafourche Parish early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. on LA 1 near St. Joseph Street in Matthews, LA.

According to investigators, 51-year-old Lee Matherne of Raceland was walking northbound on LA 1 near the southbound lane when he was struck by a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound on LA 1.

Matherne was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Silverado, 31-year-old Chad Lee of Cut Off, was not injured in the crash.

State Police say Lee showed signs of impairment at the scene of the crash and was arrested. He submitted an alcohol breath test which showed that he was over the legal limit.

Lee was taken to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center where he was booked for vehicular homicide.

Investigators do not believe that Matherne was impaired but a standard blood sample was taken and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

