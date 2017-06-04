Pedestrian struck and killed on LA 1 in Lafourche Parish

Louisiana State Police says a pedestrian was struck and killed in Lafourche Parish early Sunday morning.more>>
Louisiana State Police says a pedestrian was struck and killed in Lafourche Parish early Sunday morning.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a quadruple shooting in New Orleans East Saturday night.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a quadruple shooting in New Orleans East Saturday night.more>>
Police were in the process of breaking up a large crowd moments before a shooting left two people dead and three others injured in Mid City.more>>
Police were in the process of breaking up a large crowd moments before a shooting left two people dead and three others injured in Mid City.more>>
Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley has a heart condition that could jeopardize his career, Jennifer Hale of FOX Sports reported.more>>
Saints defensive tackle Nick Fairley has a heart condition that could jeopardize his career, Jennifer Hale of FOX Sports reported.more>>
Everyone didn't get in on the rain Saturday, but for those that did it was tremendous.more>>
Everyone didn't get in on the rain Saturday, but for those that did it was tremendous.more>>
A teen boy faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of putting a pressure cooker under his ex-girlfriend's bed.more>>
A teen boy faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of putting a pressure cooker under his ex-girlfriend's bed.more>>
A man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder is believed to be in Jones County, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.more>>
A man wanted out of Clarke County for capital murder is believed to be in Jones County, according to Sheriff Alex Hodge.more>>