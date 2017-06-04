Nicondra: Bit of a break Sunday, but more rain on the way

Although a few showers and even a thunderstorm or two have dropped some rain compared to the last several days, Sunday remained mostly dry. That trend will not continue as a low pressure system moves out of Texas on Monday. The upper low combined with a cold front that will drop into the region from the north late Tuesday into Wednesday will bring more heavy rain with locally high totals. That means additional heavy downpours and maybe some localized flooding once again for the beginning of the week.

Monday and Tuesday should be nearly equal as far as rain coverage. By late Tuesday showers will start to back off. Wednesday the front will near southeast Louisiana. Currently it appears the cold front will make it all the way past the area by early Wednesday morning, so drier conditions will start to take hold. Expect more sunshine and a return to more seasonable temperatures in the upper 80s. The humidity will also be fairly low for June by late week.

-Nicondra Norwood

