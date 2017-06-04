Southeastern's season comes to an end following loss to Rice

One of Southeastern's best seasons came to an end in the Baton Rouge Regional, Sunday, with a 9-5 loss to Rice. The Lions (37-21) ended regional play with a 1-2 record. SLU made an NCAA regional for the third time in four years, but is yet to progress to an NCAA super regional.

"It's my senior year. It might be my last game I'll ever play. It hurts for every guy that was on our team this year. It broke everybody down as soon as we ended the game," said right fielder Ryan Byers.

"They made a point to win a lot of ball games. They come in and don't fear anybody. We're supposed to be here. That's not a fluke. We're supposed to be here every year, and we're going to continue to be here every year," said shortstop Brennan Breaud.

Taylor Schwaner went 2-for-3 at the plate for SLU, with a two-run homer. Derrick Mount finished 2-for-4, with an RBI.

The Lions beat Rice on Friday in their regional opener, but lost back-to-games to LSU and Rice to get eliminated.

