Arizona, Florida natives among winners in 2017 New Orleans Oyster Festival

Many flocked to Woldenberg Riverfront Park, Sunday, to witness the 2017 New Orleans Oyster Festival.more>>
Although a few showers and even a thunderstorm or two have dropped some rain compared to the last several days, Sunday remained mostly dry.more>>
Police were in the process of breaking up a large crowd moments before a shooting left three people dead and two others injured in Mid City.more>>
Louisiana State Police says a pedestrian was struck and killed in Lafourche Parish early Sunday morning.more>>
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a quadruple shooting in New Orleans East Saturday night.more>>
Frank first met 93-year-old Kate Mabry when the two were youngsters. Both lost their spouses many years ago.more>>
After first reports of attacks in London, Trump tweeted support for his travel ban, then offered support for Britons.more>>
A loud sound panicked thousands of fans gathered to watch the match on giant TV screens.more>>
Two people have been arrested, one person is dead, and another person is in the hospital following a police chase in Phenix City Saturday evening.more>>
