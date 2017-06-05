Your Weather Authority: Wet weather over the next two days

The wet weather trend will continue over the next two days before there is finally a big break from the rain.

An upper low in Texas combined with a cold front that will drop into the region from the north late Tuesday and into Wednesday will bring more heavy rain with locally high totals.

That means additional heavy downpours and maybe some localized flooding once again for the beginning of the week.

Today and tomorrow should be nearly equal as far as rain coverage. By late Tuesday showers will start to taper off. Wednesday the front will near southeast Louisiana.

Currently, it appears the cold front will make it all the way past the area by early Wednesday morning, so drier conditions will start to take hold.

Expect more sunshine and a return to more seasonable temperatures in the upper 80s. The humidity will also be fairly low for June by late in the week.

