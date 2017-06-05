Mid-City residents to gather after violent weekend

After one of the most violent days of the year, Mid-City residents will hold a community meeting to address a mass shooting that left three people dead and two others injured.

The New Orleans Police Department is holding firm just feet away from the scene of the mass shooting in Mid-City after promises to step up presence in an area that already saw a boost in patrols.

Police say they were about a half block away from the Mid-City event center breaking up a large crowd moments before gunfire erupted.

In surveillance video obtained by FOX 8, crowds can be seen scattering, running into the neighborhood and down several blocks.

NOPD First District Commander Hans Ganthier said the scene was chaos.

In a letter to city leaders and Mid-City residents, the commander puts a target on the businesses he calls problematic in the area. He hopes they can be held accountable for their “transgressions” and the impact they have on the immediate area.

On Sunday, New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michael Harrison said it appeared the Mid-City Event Center was hosting a party illegally.

“It is to our understanding that there was a party going on there at a place that should not have been working as a place to host a party,” Harrison said. “We had officers go out there when we knew the crowd was getting really big, two of them were there, the commander has been assigning officers to that area every night of the week knowing that we had problems historically from that area.”

Increased police presence is one piece of the puzzle. But investigators are pleading with the estimated hundreds of people reported at the event to speak up.

Neighborhood residents have already made a promise to do everything they can to work with police.

There will be a meeting Monday night at 7 p.m. at the 504 Craft Beer Reserve on Tulane Avenue.

