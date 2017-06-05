NOPD searching for Downman Road runaway

New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help finding a runaway 12-year-old female in the Seventh District.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, police learned that Shamiah Dimes, 12, ran away from a home in the 6000 block of Downman Road.

Dimes had recently been diagnosed with a medical condition and was on medication. Dimes had recently made statements about “not loving her life anymore.”

Dimes is described as a black female, five feet two inches tall and weighing approximately 63 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Shamiah Dimes’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Seventh District at 504-658-6070.

