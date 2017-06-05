NOPD searching for Downman Road runaway

New Orleans police arrested a man accused in a Saturday night double-shooting on Upperline Street.more>>
New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help finding a runaway 12-year-old female in the Seventh District.more>>
LSU senior shortstop Kramer Robertson doesn't deny that this team feels dominant right now. It's hard not to when they've won 14 consecutive games.more>>
After one of the most violent days of the year, Mid-City residents will hold a community meeting to address a mass shooting that left three people dead and two others injured. The New Orleans Police Department is holding firm just feet away from the scene of the mass shooting in Mid-City after promises to step up presence in an area that already saw a boost in patrols. Police say they were about a half block away from the Mid-City event center breaking up a large crowd moments befor...more>>
The wet weather trend will continue over the next two days before there is finally a big break from the rain.more>>
Police said the situation is contained.more>>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.more>>
Friday was a monumental night for students and an emotional one for parents in Jasper County. Hundreds walked across the stage at Ridgeland-Hardeeville High School as new graduates.more>>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.more>>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.more>>
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl is charged with murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in suburban Chicago.more>>
The National Action Network is set to hold a news conference on video showing a 12-year old boy being kicked by a store employee.more>>
Emergency crews are responding to reports of a boat explosion in Ocean Isle Beach.more>>
