NOPD arrests man in Upperline Street double-shooting

New Orleans police arrested a man accused in a Saturday night double-shooting on Upperline Street.

Quinnon Adams, 33, was arrested after police say he fled the shooting scene and called to report “shooting someone.”

The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. The victims were in the rear yard of the residence with Adams in the 2900 block of Upperline Street.

Adams is accused of brandishing a .40 caliber Ruger and began firing at the victims.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital. One of the victims was struck in the neck, groin and thigh area while the second victim was struck in the hip.

Adams fled the location to 2800 block of Baronne Street where he called police to report shooting someone.

Adams was arrested with the gun used in the shooting in his possession.

Adams was arrested for two counts of aggravated battery and illegal use of a weapon.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact any Second District detective at 504-658-6020.

