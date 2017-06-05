Chef John Folse: NASA style chicken in bundt pan

Everyone loves a one-pan dinner, but who would have thought that pan could be a bundt pan? This effortless dish is an easy way to accomplish a juicy, flavorful roasted chicken with vegetables at one time. This “rocket” will take off and be the family favorite in no time.

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

1 (4-pound) fryer chicken

½ pound Yukon gold potatoes, quartered

½ pound baby carrots

¼ cup sliced garlic

1 cup sliced onion

1 cup olive oil, divided

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

1 bunch fresh thyme, divided

1 bunch fresh rosemary, divided

Method:

Preheat oven to 425F. Cover the hole of the Bundt pan with aluminum foil. In the bowl of the Bundt pan, combine potatoes, carrots, sliced garlic and onion. Drizzle vegetables with half of the olive oil and season with salt, pepper and granulated garlic, coating well. Scatter half of the thyme and rosemary over vegetables. Pat chicken dry with paper towels. Rub remaining olive oil all over the skin of chicken and cavity then season with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Stuff cavity of chicken with remainder sprigs of thyme and rosemary. Place chicken in the middle of the Bundt pan, breast-side up. Bake 1 hour or until chicken is cook through and skin is golden. Let chicken rest for at least 15 minutes before slicing. Serve with roasted vegetables and extra pan juices.

