Orleans coroner identifies three victims killed in Mid-City shooting

The Orleans Parish Coroner has identified three men killed in a Saturday morning Mid-City mass shooting.

The three victims are identified as:

Zachary Nelson, 21

Aaron Melton, 24

Larry King, 25

According to New Orleans police, the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Tulane Avenue outside of the Mid-City Event Center just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

The scene was described as “chaos” as the crowd scattered through the neighborhood fleeing the flying bullets.

Mallory Leblanc, a co-founder of the Mid City Tulane Banks Neighborhood Association, was just blocks away when she heard the gunfire.

“It was like a mass exodus of people that were just running up Cortez, going down D'Hemecourt, up Telemachus, and then vehicles going every which way up the wrong way and everything,” Leblanc said.

Investigators say one person was found in the 600 block of Telemachus Street.

In surveillance video obtained by FOX 8, three people are seen walking down Telemachus before one man collapses about a block away from the shooting.

Another victim was found inside a vehicle at Banks near Telemachus Streets.

According to NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison, the third victim later died at a nearby hospital.

