New Orleans Police add recruits

Twenty-Eight men and women from across the country took the first step to become police officers.

The New Orleans Police Department welcomed recruits to its second class of 2017 after a violent weekend in the city.

“It's no secret we need you, it's no secret we want you, and we look forward to having you,” Chief Michael Harrison.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu said the recruits now have to face law enforcement concerns in an evolving world.

“These individuals that are being police officers today, they now have the burden on their shoulders of doing terrorism, homeland security, and public safety threats so we're in a whole new game,” Mayor Landrieu said.

The recruits will take the 26-week course before graduation.

