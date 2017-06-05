NOPD searching for 14-year-old runaway

New Orleans police are looking for a 14-year-old runaway.

On Sunday, the reporting person told police that Kennell Parker, 14, had not been home for several days. She told police that the last time she saw Parker was at their residence in the 1300 block of South Telemachus on June 1.

She received a call around 3:30 p.m. on Monday telling her that Parker was at a store on Eagle Street, but when she arrived at the store he had left the area.

Anyone with information about Kennell Parker’s location is asked to contact the Second District at 504-658-6020.

