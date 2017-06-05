VIDEO: Fired educator defends self in "Nazi Principal" YouTube post

Nicholas Dean said he is not a white supremacist. (Source: YouTube)

A former New Orleans school principal fired after controversial images surfaced of him at the site of the Robert E. Lee monument has fired back on social media.

Former Crescent Leadership Academy principal Nicolas Dean said in the video that he is not a white supremacist, despite jewelry that some associate with Nazi symbolism.

The image of Dean was taken, on May 7. Dean was fired on May 25 by the Recovery School District.

He said the photo was taken out of context.

The video was uploaded Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.