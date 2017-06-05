Police investigate shooting in eastern New Orleans - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Police investigate shooting in eastern New Orleans

Written by: Chris Finch, Digital Content Director
Connect
Source: Raycom Source: Raycom
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in eastern New Orleans.

One person was shot in the 7500 block of Briarheath.

The victim was taken to the New Orleans East Hospital. His condition was not released by the NOPD.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly