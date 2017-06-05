Police say man sprayed home with bullets from AK-47

Police say Alonzo Bowie used an AK-47 to shoot a home in New Orleans East. (Source: NOPD)

New Orleans police search for a man accused of firing an AK-47 rifle into a house on May 30. Police say Alonzo Bowie opened fire at the home on Stemway Drive in New Orleans East around 9:30 that night.

Victims were home at the time of the shooting, however no one was injured. Police say after the shooting Bowie ran away. He is wanted for aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal discharge of a firearm. According to investigators, he is also wanted on a separate arrest warrant for simple assault.

Anyone with information on where Bowie may be is asked to call detectives at (504) 658-6070 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

