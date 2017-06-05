Police say man sprayed home with bullets from AK-47

As police continue to look for one or more gunmen from Saturday's quintuple shooting, Mayor Landrieu is talking about investing in new technology. And businesses near the scene of this weekend's shooting hope the new strategy works, though paying for it, won't be easy.more>>
As police continue to look for one or more gunmen from Saturday's quintuple shooting, Mayor Landrieu is talking about investing in new technology. And businesses near the scene of this weekend's shooting hope the new strategy works, though paying for it, won't be easy.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in eastern New Orleans.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in eastern New Orleans.more>>
A former New Orleans school principal fired after controversial images surfaced of him at the site of the Robert E. Lee monument has fired back on social media.more>>
A former New Orleans school principal fired after controversial images surfaced of him at the site of the Robert E. Lee monument has fired back on social media.more>>
Twenty-Eight men and women from across the country took the first step to become police officers.more>>
Twenty-Eight men and women from across the country took the first step to become police officers.more>>
On Sunday, police were told that Kennell Parker, 14, had not been home for several days.more>>
On Sunday, police were told that Kennell Parker, 14, had not been home for several days.more>>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.more>>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.more>>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.more>>
Officials say a district attorney will decide if this was a justified homicide.more>>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.more>>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.more>>
Police said the situation is contained.more>>
Police said the situation is contained.more>>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...more>>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...more>>
A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy.more>>
A girl, 8, said her team was disqualified from a soccer tournament because officials said she looked like a boy.more>>
An East Texas couple are accused of locking a young child in a large dog kennel and a closet for extensive periods of time.more>>
An East Texas couple are accused of locking a young child in a large dog kennel and a closet for extensive periods of time.more>>
Police say the woman found dead in a Long Beach parking lot early Sunday morning is missing Pascagoula mom, Billie Jean Harris.more>>
Police say the woman found dead in a Long Beach parking lot early Sunday morning is missing Pascagoula mom, Billie Jean Harris.more>>
A Louisville man faces kidnapping and other charges after allegedly trying to pull a 10-year-old girl out of a car window in downtown Louisville Sunday night.more>>
A Louisville man faces kidnapping and other charges after allegedly trying to pull a 10-year-old girl out of a car window in downtown Louisville Sunday night.more>>
A registered sex offender accused of beating a pregnant woman to death and setting her body on fire in Spartanburg appeared in court on Monday.more>>
A registered sex offender accused of beating a pregnant woman to death and setting her body on fire in Spartanburg appeared in court on Monday.more>>