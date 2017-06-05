Dirt bike thieves smash, grab and drive away

Burglars backed up a rental truck and made off with six dirt bikes from a Houma business, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responding to a burglar alarm found the front window of Cycle World smashed around 5 a.m. Monday.

An employee conducted an inventory and discovered that six Yamaha and Kawasaki dirt bikes were missing.

The bikes were estimated to be worth more than $50,000.

A surveillance camera caught an image of six suspects outside along with a full-size U-Haul truck.

They say the suspects loaded the dirt bikes in the truck and drove away.

Anyone with information about the break-in can contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-876-2500 or Bayou Regions Crimestoppers 800-743-7433.

