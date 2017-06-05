Dirt bike thieves smash, grab and drive away - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Dirt bike thieves smash, grab and drive away

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Surveillance image shows masked burglars and rental truck outside store (Source: TPSO) Surveillance image shows masked burglars and rental truck outside store (Source: TPSO)
HOUMA, LA (WVUE) -

Burglars backed up a rental truck and made off with six dirt bikes from a Houma business, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies responding to a burglar alarm found the front window of Cycle World smashed around 5 a.m. Monday. 

An employee conducted an inventory and discovered that six Yamaha and Kawasaki dirt bikes were missing. 

The bikes were estimated to be worth more than $50,000. 

A surveillance camera caught an image of six suspects outside along with a full-size U-Haul truck. 

They say the suspects loaded the dirt bikes in the truck and drove away. 

Anyone with information about the break-in can contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-876-2500 or Bayou Regions Crimestoppers 800-743-7433. 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly