Beware: Thieves busy with phone scams

Burglars backed up a rental truck and made off with six dirt bikes from a Houma business, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies responding to a burglar alarm found the front window of Cycle World smashed around 5 a.m. Monday.more>>
As police continue to look for one or more gunmen from Saturday's quintuple shooting, Mayor Landrieu is talking about investing in new technology. And businesses near the scene of this weekend's shooting hope the new strategy works, though paying for it, won't be easy.more>>
New Orleans Police search for a man accused of firing an AK-47 rifle into a house on May 30.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in eastern New Orleans.more>>
A former New Orleans school principal fired after controversial images surfaced of him at the site of the Robert E. Lee monument has fired back on social media.more>>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.more>>
Doctors said a man in Texas died from a bacterial infection, due to going swimming five days after getting a tattoo.more>>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...more>>
Bahrain says it is cutting diplomatic ties to Qatar amid a deepening rift between Gulf Arab nations.more>>
At least 10 future students reportedly had their admissions offers revoked after what they posted on Facebook messages.more>>
A Pawleys Island restaurant manager is still in shock after an act of kindness from strangers. Chet Green says he was overwhelmed when a quick conversation at the grocery store, turned into a grand act of kindness.more>>
An employee at Summit Parkway Middle School has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators say they he emailed a link containing child pornography from his school-issued computer.more>>
