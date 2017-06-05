Saints sign WR Dan Arnold - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Saints sign WR Dan Arnold

Written by: Sean Fazende, Sports Reporter
Saints signed wide receiver Dan Arnold (FOX 8 photo).
The Saints signed wide receiver Dan Arnold Monday and waived guard Drew Iddings. Arnold is 6'6, 220 pounds and played his collegiate career at Wisconsin-Platteville. In 2016, Arnold finished with 65 receptions, 1176 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He attended the Saints rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. 

