Concerned citizens call emergency meeting following mass shooting

Concerned citizens called an emergency meeting Monday night following the city's most violent day of the year.more>>
A former Algiers high school principal who was fired for his actions surrounding the Confederate Era monuments argued he is misunderstood and was fired because of how he was portrayed.more>>
The Saints signed wide receiver Dan Arnold Monday and waived guard Drew Iddings.more>>
Burglars backed up a rental truck and made off with six dirt bikes from a Houma business, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies responding to a burglar alarm found the front window of Cycle World smashed around 5 a.m. Monday.more>>
As police continue to look for one or more gunmen from Saturday's quintuple shooting, Mayor Landrieu is talking about investing in new technology. And businesses near the scene of this weekend's shooting hope the new strategy works, though paying for it, won't be easy.more>>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...more>>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.more>>
An angry Maine man fought city hall with bedbugs, forcing an evacuation.more>>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.more>>
Police said the situation is contained.more>>
Authorities have recovered the body of an ArkLaTex teenager who went missing in a Texas lake over the weekend.more>>
Frank first met 93-year-old Kate Mabry when the two were youngsters. Both lost their spouses many years ago.more>>
An East Texas couple are accused of locking a young child in a large dog kennel and a closet for extensive periods of time.more>>
