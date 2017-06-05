Concerned citizens call emergency meeting following mass shooting

Concerned citizens called an emergency meeting Monday night following the city's most violent day of the year.

Police were in the process of breaking up a large crowd moments before five people were shot. It happened just after Midnight Saturday near the corner of Telemachus and Tulane Avenue outside the Mid City Event Center.

Three people were killed, two others were hurt.

Mallory LeBlanc and Josh Capdeville with the Tulane-Banks Neighborhood Association both heard the shots.

"Thirteen shootings in a 24 hour period with three dead, I mean, that's not normal, that's not right, you know, we need to come together, this is beyond concerning at this point," said LeBlanc.

The mass shooting prompted LeBlanc and Capdeville to call the emergency meeting. Dozens of neighbors spoke with the NOPD about the recent violence and what they can do about it.

"We refuse to let this crime and these crimes that continue to happen overshadow a lot of the good that is happening in this neighborhood," said Capdeville.

The NOPD says it has increased patrols in the Tulane Avenue area.

If you have any information about the shooting, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.