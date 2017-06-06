Mississippi State wins regional, will face LSU in Super Regional

You almost can't believe it because it couldn't have been scripted any better, but it's real. Mississippi State's 8-6 victory over Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Regional sends the Bulldogs to Baton Rouge to take on LSU in a Super Regional.

Taking the SEC West rivalry to another level is the drama between coaches. Bulldogs head coach Andy Cannizzaro makes his first return to Alex Box Stadium, where he was still the Tigers hitting coach just months ago during fall baseball. That was before John Cohen hired him at Mississippi State, of course.

The first series between the Tigers and Bulldogs went to LSU in a dominant three-game sweep in Starkville. It locked up an SEC West crown and conference regular season title for LSU.

What this means for the Tigers is when it's all said and done, they'll need to have beaten rival Mississippi State at least five out of a possible six games this year to advance to Omaha. Rest assured that with the Bulldogs now on a four-game win streak, these next few contests won't come as easy as the first.

