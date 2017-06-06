Your Weather Authority: Showers, storms Tuesday afternoon and evening

A low-pressure system will move across the area today. This will touch off numerous showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

While there will be some dry hours, the area could still see additional heavy downpours and some localized flooding. Highs will reach the low to mid-80s.

Tuesday night, a cold front will move through the area and finally bring some drier air. Clouds will decrease, and the sun will return Wednesday afternoon.

Highs will reach the mid-80s. Overnight, low temperatures will drop to cooler-than-normal levels and humidity will be fairly low.

Expect nice mornings and seasonable afternoons with highs in the upper 80s through the end of the week and start of the weekend.

By Sunday, spotty summer-type storm chances will return.

