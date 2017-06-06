Your Weather Authority: Showers, storms Tuesday afternoon and evening

Over 70 bands will rock four stages in City Park on Halloween weekend, October 27-29.more>>
A low-pressure system will move across the area today.more>>
It's official. Andy Cannizzaro's return to Alex Box Stadium will be in a Super Regional. Let the drama begin.more>>
Concerned citizens called an emergency meeting Monday night following the city's most violent day of the year.more>>
A former Algiers high school principal who was fired for his actions surrounding the Confederate Era monuments argued he is misunderstood and was fired because of how he was portrayed.more>>
Investigators say the fight took place after the man saw another man urinating outside a Denny’s in Texas.more>>
Starting July 1, when South Carolina's new gas tax takes effect, those registering their car in South Carolina for the first time are going to notice a bigger bill at the Department of Motor Vehicles.more>>
According to a Facebook post, Eli Thompson, the boy who was born without a nose two years ago, has died. Thompson's father expressed his sadness on Facebook by saying "We lost our little buddy last night. I'll never be able to make sense of why this happened, and this will hurt deeply for a long time. But I'm so blessed to have had this beautiful boy in my life! He finished his race a lot earlier than we would have liked, but it was God's time to bring him back home. I...more>>
Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the Pensacola girl who had been last seen alive five days ago.more>>
Neighbors spotted Dixon's car and first responders rushed to the site. They began the process of removing him from the vehicle and, after several minutes, he was free.more>>
A huge brawl began after a customer said her McChicken was taking too long. Amanda Gravely was sitting in the drive thru getting ice cream for her kids when the fight broke out and recorded it on her cellphone.more>>
Brent Rooker's bloop 2-run single in the 8th gave MSU a 8-6 victory over Southern Miss in the Hattiesburg Regional Final. The Bulldogs won four straight elimination games to advance to Super Regionals.more>>
North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.more>>
At least 10 future students reportedly had their admissions offers revoked after what they posted on Facebook messages.more>>
