Voodoo Music and Arts Experience brings big treats for Halloween weekend

Steve Angello performs on the Le Plur Stage at Voodoo Fest at City Park in New Orleans on Saturday, October 31, 2015. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The Killers, LCD Soundsystem and DJ Snake are but a few of the big names set to hit the stages at Voodoo Music + Arts Experience 2017.

The lineup also features Galantis, Dillon Francis, Brand New, The Head and the Heart, Kehlani, Prophets of Rage, Cold War Kids, Marian Hill, The Afghan Whigs, Charles Bradley and His Extraordinaires, and more.

Over 70 bands will rock four stages in City Park on Halloween weekend, October 27-29.

View the full lineup here.