NOPD arrest three for illegal guns, drugs and stolen vehicle

NOPD officers arrest five individuals on various charges including occupying a stolen vehicle, possessing illegal guns and drugs.



According to a police report, on Sunday, June 4, officers were proactively patrolling throughout the district after a recent string of armed robberies. At about 9:50 p.m., Second District officers observed two suspicious subjects sitting in a vehicle in the 3400 block of Cambronne Street.



Bryson Allen 26, was arrested for illegal carrying of a firearm and possession of firearms with obliterated serial numbers.



Tre Edwards 23, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal possession of stolen firearms.

At around 11:00 p.m., officers also made a traffic stop on a stolen Nissan Maxima at the intersection of South Jeff Davis and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Three subjects were in a vehicle reported stolen from Kenner, 3 days ago.



Johnquize Ealy 23, was arrested for illegal possession of stolen things and distribution or possession of narcotic drugs.



Jermaine Toussaint 23, was arrested for simple possession of marijuana and illegal possession of a firearm and stolen things.



Nakia Harris 22, (Photo not provided) was arrested for illegal possession of stolen things.

